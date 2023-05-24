Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,060 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $14,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spire during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.86.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.41%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading

