Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 51,075 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,075 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $14,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 132.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,314,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 996,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 941,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after purchasing an additional 775,758 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 627.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 814,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 702,479 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,006,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

