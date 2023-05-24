Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 83,463 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,129,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,463 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $15,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after purchasing an additional 344,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,055,000 after acquiring an additional 163,201 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,130,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after acquiring an additional 700,977 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,484,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,045,000 after purchasing an additional 284,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

