Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,377 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 464,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Steven Madden by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

SHOO opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $461.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

