Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 294,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Lantheus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,639,815. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -310.48 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

