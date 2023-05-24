ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.09

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.09 and last traded at $58.38, with a volume of 25420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.31.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,795,000 after acquiring an additional 129,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,898,000 after purchasing an additional 127,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 74,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 73,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

