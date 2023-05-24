ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.63

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 3315790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $2,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 70.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,505 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 32.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 446,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 110,371 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 17.3% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 246,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $912,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

