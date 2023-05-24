ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.06

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 12759910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,956 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,641.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 730,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 584,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 506,789 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $14,236,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $8,587,000.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.