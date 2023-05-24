ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.06

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 12759910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.