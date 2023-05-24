Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 11,218 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,052,697.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,779,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Qorvo Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,286,000 after acquiring an additional 26,924 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in Qorvo by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Qorvo by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,119,000 after acquiring an additional 746,216 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 10,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.78.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

