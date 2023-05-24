Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 11,218 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,052,697.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,779,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Qorvo Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.37.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.78.
Qorvo Company Profile
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
