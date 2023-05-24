Raymond James & Associates Buys 13,316 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after buying an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,021,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,190,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,374,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

