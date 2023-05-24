Raymond James & Associates Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,125 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,546.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

