Raymond James & Associates Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWR stock opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average is $90.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $107.06.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

