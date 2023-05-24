Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after acquiring an additional 921,905 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $12,693,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 35.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,139,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,219,000 after acquiring an additional 815,597 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

