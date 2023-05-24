Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,232 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.54% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

