Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Compass Diversified worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,666.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 269,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 5,092 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,942,974 shares in the company, valued at $142,735,242.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elias Sabo acquired 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $92,666.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 269,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,035.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,020 shares of company stock valued at $449,652 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on CODI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CODI opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $594.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.74 million. Research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 109.89%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Read More

