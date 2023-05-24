Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

XSD opened at $192.66 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $212.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.