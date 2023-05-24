Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,965,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,139,000 after acquiring an additional 315,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,601,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,142,000 after purchasing an additional 286,617 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,157,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,268,000 after purchasing an additional 84,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,027,000 after purchasing an additional 325,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,253,000 after buying an additional 337,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KW opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -174.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.55%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.