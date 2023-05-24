Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 7,366 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.74% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,664,000 after buying an additional 334,721 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 277,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 610.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 104,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXE opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $160.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.