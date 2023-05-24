Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RWR stock opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

