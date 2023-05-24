Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HE. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawaiian Electric Industries

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

