Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,451.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TAP opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $66.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

