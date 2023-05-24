Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,798,000 after purchasing an additional 161,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $162.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

