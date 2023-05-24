Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $625.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $64.96 and a 12-month high of $89.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

