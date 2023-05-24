Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $947.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.