Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $272,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0617 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

