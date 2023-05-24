Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.49. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

