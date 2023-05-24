Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after acquiring an additional 631,429 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 785,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,651,000 after acquiring an additional 390,559 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4,245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,158,000 after acquiring an additional 291,470 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

