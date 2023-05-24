Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 52,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.9 %

THG stock opened at $117.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.26 and a twelve month high of $149.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,905.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,796.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.