Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,532 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after purchasing an additional 418,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,624,000 after purchasing an additional 345,821 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,965,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,803,000 after purchasing an additional 287,818 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,396,000 after purchasing an additional 194,773 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Rayonier by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,739,000 after acquiring an additional 169,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $42.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 196.55%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

