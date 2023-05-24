Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 89.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.21.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

