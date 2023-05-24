Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 2.1 %

APTV opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.77. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,039. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

