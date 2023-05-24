Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 149,443 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,443 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.67% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,033,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,029,000 after buying an additional 89,299 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWAW opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $83.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.91.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.