Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,604 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,937.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASO opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

