Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,961 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $147.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.03. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $152.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

