Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 21,679 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

