Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,341 Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.03% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBIO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,490,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Price Performance

Shares of SBIO stock opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $35.51.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Profile

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

