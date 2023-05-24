Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 82,211 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,211 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of ChargePoint worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,975,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,646 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,184,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,846. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

