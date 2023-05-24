Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $150.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $161.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

