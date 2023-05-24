Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,959 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,007,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,601,336. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.67.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.