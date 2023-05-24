REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,408 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of REGENXBIO worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.08. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.