Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,646,000 after acquiring an additional 371,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 450,110 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after acquiring an additional 191,299 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

