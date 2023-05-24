Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 375,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $14,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.