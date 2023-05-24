Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 375,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $14,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 19th, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00.
Roblox Stock Performance
NYSE RBLX opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
