Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 375,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $39.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $14,925,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

