Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 326.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $7,812,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 76,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $837,717.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,289,922 shares in the company, valued at $168,342,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 76,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $837,717.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,289,922 shares in the company, valued at $168,342,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,246,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,325,676.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,207 shares of company stock worth $1,224,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.42. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 222.58%. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

