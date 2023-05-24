Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,733 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.7% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,946.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 131,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 80.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

NYSE:IIPR opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $137.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.46). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.89%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.