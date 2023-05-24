Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.66 Million Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in James River Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 94,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in James River Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in James River Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 217,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 43,305 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in James River Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in James River Group by 8,583.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JRVR opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.39. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on James River Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

James River Group Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

