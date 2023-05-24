Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth about $20,929,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after buying an additional 194,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 93.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 113,686 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 60,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 0.4 %

BATRK stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty Braves Group

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.