Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,162 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

