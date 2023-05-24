Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

ZNTL opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.84. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

