Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Sells $1,113,750.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 24th, 2023

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $1,090,750.00.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00.
  • On Friday, May 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $204,725.00.
  • On Friday, May 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,061,250.00.
  • On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,052,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $259,367.13.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 5.8 %

RYAN stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.