Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Sells $1,113,750.00 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $1,090,750.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $204,725.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,061,250.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,052,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $259,367.13.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 5.8 %

RYAN stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

